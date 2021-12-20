Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 337,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

