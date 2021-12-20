Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $363.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

