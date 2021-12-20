Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $363.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.