Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.