Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 298,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,585. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

