Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.