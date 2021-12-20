ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,347.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $61,624.84 and $16,347.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.