Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.32. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 245,529 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

