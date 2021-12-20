Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.72.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

