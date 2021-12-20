Elamachain One Day Volume Reaches $724,112.00 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $724,112.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

