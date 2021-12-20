eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Head to Head Review

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

This table compares eHealth and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.19 $45.45 million ($0.93) -28.26 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eHealth and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 5 5 0 2.50 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $47.56, suggesting a potential upside of 80.96%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

eHealth beats Hagerty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

