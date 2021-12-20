Efinity (EFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

