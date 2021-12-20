EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDRVF. HSBC started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

