Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

