Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ETV opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

