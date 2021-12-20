Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

