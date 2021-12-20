Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $29.70.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
