Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.
EVM opened at $11.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $12.36.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
