Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.

EVM opened at $11.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

