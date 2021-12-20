Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $165.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $614.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $714.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 735,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,213. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

