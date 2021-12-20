Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.29 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

