Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.45 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

