Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Investure LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $176.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.