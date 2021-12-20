Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 206 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

