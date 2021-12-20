Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

