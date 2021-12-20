Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $445.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average is $394.19. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

