Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 320,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,287,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.