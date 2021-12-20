Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

