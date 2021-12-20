Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 30.7% in November

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

