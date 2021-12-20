DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,351. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

