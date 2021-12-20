Dwight Gary Gilliland Sells 500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LH stock opened at $307.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

