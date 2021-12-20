Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DREUF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $$12.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.