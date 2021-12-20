Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 980

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.95) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 656 ($8.67).

LON:DRX traded up GBX 3.43 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 592.43 ($7.83). The company had a trading volume of 251,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.17. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330.92 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.06).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

