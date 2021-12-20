Doximity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS opened at $50.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.