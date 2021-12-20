Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $170.29 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

