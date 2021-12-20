Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $170.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.