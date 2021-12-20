Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $156.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

