DiDi Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of DiDi Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DIDI opened at 6.28 on Monday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $156,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

