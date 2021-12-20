DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

