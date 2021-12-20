DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in November

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 364,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,967. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DMAC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.