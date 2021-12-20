DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $104,979.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

