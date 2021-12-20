Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to “Buy”

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
