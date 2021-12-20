Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to “Buy”

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.