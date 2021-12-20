Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,688.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.