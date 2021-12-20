Desjardins Upgrades Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) to “Buy”

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

