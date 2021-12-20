Dennis Stephan Desrosiers Buys 3,100 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,015. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.90.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

