Dennis Stephan Desrosiers Buys 3,100 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.
Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,015. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.90.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.