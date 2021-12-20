Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock remained flat at $$12.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,077. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.