DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $531.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

