DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,144 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JOYY were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JOYY by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

