DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $404,000 in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.82% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

NASDAQ MFH opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.