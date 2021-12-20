DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

