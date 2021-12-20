DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $303,000 Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GDS were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 186,307 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after buying an additional 379,163 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

GDS stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

