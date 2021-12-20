Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $27.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,261. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

