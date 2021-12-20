DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Critical Analysis

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DCC and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 0 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.92%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion 0.38 $382.83 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.61 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

